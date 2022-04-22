HCA subsidiary plans $350M Kentucky hospital

TriStar Greenview Regional, a subsidiary of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, has applied to build a $350 million acute care hospital with 72 beds in Bowling Green, Ky., Bowling Green Daily News reported April 21.

The hospital, which would span 238,405 square feet and 30 acres, would be called the TriStar Greenview Regional East Hospital. It would have a 24-hour emergency department and several surgical services.

The 72 beds would be moved from 211-bed TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, meaning there would not be an increase in the total number of beds, according to the report. The facilities would be under the same ownership and management.

The application for the new hospital stated that the current facility was built in 1972 and is struggling to meet certain requirements, creating a need for a split campus, according to the newspaper. Additionally, the current facility is "landlocked and limited" from expanding, the application said.

The new hospital would be scheduled for construction in June 2024 and completion in 2027.