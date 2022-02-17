$375M UHS hospital breaks ground in DC

A $375 million, 136-bed hospital in Washington, D.C. — run by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services — will break ground Feb. 17, The Washington Post reported.

The new hospital will be named Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health, after the nearby estate of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The hospital is a deal between the city and UHS. It will replace United Medical Center, which has experienced financial problems for decades. United Medical Center will not close until Cedar Hill is open, set for 2024, according to the Post.

Physicians and graduate medical students from George Washington University will provide care to patients. UHS runs George Washington University Hospital.

The hospital will also have an ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics and community space, a 500-car garage, and a helipad. Children's National will move to Cedar Hill, according to the Post.

Sixteen inpatient beds will also be available for behavioral health patients.