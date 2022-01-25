CEO of Tenet's new South Carolina hospital announced

Chris Mitchell has been appointed CEO of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).

He will officially begin when the hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, opens in September, a spokesperson told Becker's Jan. 24.

Mr. Mitchell has served as Piedmont Medical Center's chief strategy officer since 2019. He previously held multiple roles with Oswego (N.Y.) Health, including as senior director of physician services and director of physician recruitment, according to the health system's website.

Construction on the Fort Mill facility began in the spring of 2021 following a 15-year battle among four health health systems for state approval of the project, the Charlotte Business Journal reported Jan. 24.