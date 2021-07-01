12 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 12 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since June 15.

1. Lehigh Valley Health Network to open hospital July 1

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network plans to open its 296,000-square-foot hospital July 1.

2. U of Maryland Children's Hospital opens state's 1st 'trauma-informed' psychiatric unit

University of Maryland Children's Hospital in Baltimore has opened a 16-bed psychiatric unit for children and teens experiencing acute mental health crises.

3. California Northstate University to build 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento

California Northstate University plans to build a 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento, Calif., after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif.

4. Virginia health system to open 50-bed hospital

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System is planning a 50-bed hospital in Isle of Wight, Va.

5. Atrium plans 26-bed hospital in North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health plans to build a 26-bed hospital in the Charlotte neighborhood of Steele Creek.

6. CHI Memorial to build $110M hospital

CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, plans to build a $110 million replacement hospital in Georgia's Catoosa County.

7. RWJBarnabas, Rutgers Cancer Institute to break ground on $750M pavilion

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey broke ground on a $750 million cancer facility June 24.

8. Tennessee hospital to open urgent care center for cancer patients

An urgent care center dedicated to cancer patients is slated to open in late fall at Saint Francis Hospital — Memphis (Tenn.).

9. Nationwide Children's unveils $3.3B investment in expansion, strategic plan

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital on June 16 unveiled a five-year, $3.3 billion strategic plan to advance pediatric care in the region and build new facilities.

10. Turf war flares up as 3 providers look to expand in North Carolina

Several healthcare providers in North Carolina are challenging Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's plan to build a $252 million hospital in south Durham, N.C.

11. Norton Healthcare to open neuroscience facility

Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky., opened its comprehensive neuroscience facility June 17.

12. Northern Light to overhaul half of its 10 hospitals

Facility overhauls are in the works or planned for half of the 10 hospitals that make up Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health system.