Lehigh Valley Health Network to open hospital July 1

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network plans to open its 296,000-square-foot hospital July 1, according to local news station WFMZ.

The Easton, Pa. hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hecktown Oaks, is the first completely new hospital the health system has built in 47 years.

The hospital will offer services including cancer care, cardiology and joint and spine services. It also will have an emergency department.

The hospital will employ nearly 400 people when it opens.

