Norton Healthcare to open neuroscience facility

Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky., will open its comprehensive neuroscience facility June 17.

The 48,000-square-foot, $15 million Norton Neuroscience Institute will offer care to patients experiencing a range of neurological conditions, including nervous system tumors, strokes, epilepsy, migraines and dementia.

The facility will house Norton Healthcare's Parkinson's disease center and neurological rehabilitation center. It will also have a pain management clinic.

"Neuroscience treatment is rapidly evolving, and we're committed to bringing the best care to patients throughout this community," said Russell Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare. "With this location, patients will be able to receive compassionate, specialized care with the newest technology and equipment, all in one convenient location."

The new facility is located on the Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus in Louisville.