Tennessee hospital to open urgent care center for cancer patients

An urgent care center dedicated to cancer patients is slated to open in late fall at Saint Francis Hospital — Memphis (Tenn.), The Commercial Appeal reported June 15.

The center is the result of a partnership between Memphis, Tenn.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, and West Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tennessee. The project is expected to cost about $7 million.

It will be located in a renovated area of the hospital, and will have its own entrance to ensure cancer patients with weakened immune systems can avoid the general emergency department.

"When you're taking care of someone with cancer, one of the things you think about is how you make their life easier, and sometimes the most difficult part of care is going in and out of the hospital," Sylvia Richey, MD, CMO of West Cancer Center, said during a June 15 news conference, according to the Commercial Appeal. "[COVID-19] has made it even more clear that we need our patients to avoid the emergency room as much as possible."

The urgent care center will be staffed by Saint Francis and West Cancer Center.

To learn more, click here.