Turf war flares up as 3 providers look to expand in North Carolina

Several healthcare providers in North Carolina are challenging Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's plan to build a $252 million hospital in south Durham, N.C., according to the Triangle Business Journal.

North Carolina's 2021 state medical facilities plan found that Durham County/Caswell County is in need of 40 new acute-care beds and four operating rooms by 2023. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, Southpoint Surgery Center and UNC Health all applied to provide services in the area to meet that need.

In particular, Duke Health is looking to add 40 acute care beds and four operating rooms to projects it already has in the works. Southpoint Surgery Center is looking to develop four operating rooms. UNC Health wants to build the new hospital with 40 acute care beds and two operating rooms, according to the report.

As a result, Duke Health and Southpoint Surgery Center have both submitted statements to the department claiming their rivals' applications should not be granted a certificate of need.

WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C., also submitted comments opposing UNC Health's proposed hospital, even though it didn't submit plans to expand in the area.

WakeMed argued that UNC said in its application that it expects to maintain its market share in the area, but it believes it is seeking to grow it.

"It would appear farfetched to assume that the applicant is committed to spend over $250 million to develop a facility that will simply maintain its existing market shares in Durham County," the WakeMed challenge states, according to the Business Journal.

