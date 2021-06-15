Northern Light to overhaul half of its 10 hospitals

Facility overhauls are in the works or planned for half of the 10 hospitals that make up Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health system, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Most recently, Northern Light said June 11 it is upgrading and expanding adult and pediatric inpatient services at its Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Acadia Hospital. The project will create more private rooms and help the hospital address a significant increase in demand for psychiatric care.

Other updates at Northern Light Blue Hill (Maine) Hospital, Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville, Maine, and Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine, are in varying stages of planning and completion. Many of the projects include expanding capacity for patient privacy and digital health capabilities, according to the report.

Save for the Mercy location, all updates are pending approval from Northern Light's board of directors, with a vote expected in March 2022. Philanthropy will be an important source of funding for the projects, according to the Bangor Daily News.