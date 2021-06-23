Virginia health system to open 50-bed hospital

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System is planning a 50-bed hospital in Isle of Wight, Va.

The health system filed a letter of intent to apply for a certificate of public need for the new facility, according to a June 14 news release. The hospital will include primary care, specialty care, acute care and long-term care services.

Additionally, if Riverside secures approval, the hospital will have a 10-bed intensive care unit, six obstetric beds, four operating rooms and an emergency department.