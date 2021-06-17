RWJBarnabas, Rutgers Cancer Institute to break ground on $750M pavilion

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will break ground on a $750 million cancer facility June 24.

The 12-story facility will house inpatient and outpatient cancer services, along with research laboratories.

The new pavilion will be on property adjacent to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey campus in New Brunswick.

The facility is slated for completion in 2024 and will represent the state's first freestanding cancer hospital, the health system said in a June 17 media alert.