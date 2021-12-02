12 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Nov. 12:

1. AdventHealth starts building Florida hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth began construction on a hospital in Riverview, Fla.

2. Queen's Medical Center plans $1B campus modernization

The Queen's Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center and safety-net facility in Hawaii, is planning a $1 billion, 15-year campus modernization project, an executive with the Honolulu-based organization told Becker's.

3. Catholic Health breaks ground on New York hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health broke ground Nov. 30 on its new hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

4. Steward breaks ground on replacement facility for damaged Massachusetts hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care broke ground Nov. 30 on a replacement facility for its hospital in Massachusetts that was damaged by widespread flooding in 2020.

5. HCA to build 3 hospitals in Florida

HCA Healthcare, a 183-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., is expanding its footprint in Florida.

6. Inova Health to invest $1B for new medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health plans to invest $1 billion to build a new medical campus out of an 11-acre site, which was recently purchased by the city of Alexandria, Va., for $54 million.

7. St. Luke's opens 80-room hospital, closes ED at nearby campus

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System on Nov. 20 opened its hospital in Lehighton, Pa.

8. Temple plans hospital for women's health

Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System said Nov. 18 it will turn the campus it acquired earlier this year into a hospital for women's health.

9. UAB Health breaks ground on $400M facility

Bessemer, Alabama-based Medical West Hospital Authority, an affiliate of UAB Health System, began construction Nov. 17 on its new 412,000-square-foot hospital and 127,000-square-foot medical office building, which is a $400 million investment.

10. UCI breaks ground on $1.3B medical complex

University of California Irvine and UCI Health began construction on their $1.3 billion medical complex, which includes a 350,000-square-foot, 144-bed acute care hospital with an emergency room.

11. 5 years after closure, rural Mississippi hospital reopens

Marks, Miss.-based Quitman Community Hospital reopened Nov. 12 after being closed for five years and includes a 24-hour emergency department.

12. CHS cuts ribbon on $118M Indiana hospital

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 12 for its $118 million hospital in Indiana.