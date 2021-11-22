St. Luke's opens 80-room hospital, closes ED at nearby campus

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System on Nov. 20 opened its hospital in Lehighton, Pa.

The new hospital, called St. Luke's Carbon Campus hospital, is a 160,000-square-foot, three-story facility with 80 patient rooms, a 17-bed emergency room, 12 intensive care unit beds, three operating rooms and cardiac and imaging services.

"This complex underscores St. Luke's commitment to the health and well-being of this community," said John Nespoli, president of St. Luke's Lehighton and Carbon campuses. "At St. Luke's, we believe in providing quality services locally that keep people physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy and help take care of them close to home when they are ill or injured, to ultimately enhance the health status of our neighbors."

The health system also on Nov. 20 simultaneously closed its emergency room at its Lehighton campus, which houses St. Luke's inpatient behavioral health unit, outpatient services, nursing facility and patient acute rehabilitation center.

In addition to the new hospital, the Carbon campus will also house a three-story, 50,000-square-foot medical office building. St. Luke's said it expects to break ground on the facility next spring.