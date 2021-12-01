AdventHealth starts building Florida hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth began construction on a hospital in Riverview, Fla., according to a Nov. 30 news release.

The 282,000-square-foot, four-story hospital, called AdventHealth Riverview Hospital, is slated to open in 2023. The facility will open with 80 patient beds but has the capacity to expand to 200 beds.

The hospital will provide a range of medical services including emergency care, cardiology, obstetrics, orthopedic and urology.

"AdventHealth Riverview will ensure this community has access to high-quality care right in their neighborhood," said Jason Newmyer, president and CEO of AdventHealth Riverview.

Robins & Morton is the construction firm, and HuntonBrady is the architect for the new hospital.