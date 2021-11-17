UAB Health breaks ground on $400M facility

Bessemer, Alabama-based Medical West Hospital Authority, an affiliate of UAB Health System, began construction Nov. 17 on its new 412,000-square-foot hospital and 127,000-square-foot medical office building, which is a $400 million investment.

The new facility will replace the current hospital, the health system said. The hospital will be nine stories with 200 beds and include a new surgical and endoscopy suite, imaging technology and more intensive care unit beds. The medical office building will be five stories.

"Our current facility was built in 1964, and although multiple renovations have been made throughout the years, we knew that a new facility would have to be part of our future growth plans," Medical West CEO Keith Pennington said. "We could not be more excited to work with this exceptional team of firms that will help us welcome this new state-of-the-art hospital to the residents of West Jefferson County."

The hospital is expected to open in 2024.