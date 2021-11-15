5 years after closure, rural Mississippi hospital reopens

Marks, Miss.-based Quitman Community Hospital reopened Nov. 12 after being closed for five years and includes a 24-hour emergency department, WLBT reported Nov. 12.

There has been no medical provider in the county since 2016.

"Quitman County is what you call medically underserved," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. "That means that our children die quicker than any other area. That means our seniors die faster. You've now started the process of addressing that problem."

The hospital will be a fully functional medical-surgical facility and hopes to increase the number of beds from seven to 20, according to the article.

Quitman County ranks 79th out of 82 Mississippi counties when it comes to health outcomes, The Clarksdale Press Register reported.