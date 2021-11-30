Steward breaks ground on replacement facility for damaged Massachuesetts hospital, sues over insurance payout

Dallas-based Steward Health Care broke ground Nov. 30 on a replacement facility for its hospital in Massachusetts that was damaged by widespread flooding in 2020, according to WHDH.

The facility, Norwood (Mass.) Hospital, closed June 28, 2020, after a severe storm with flash flooding caused extensive damage. In October 2020, Steward said it would take at least a year to reopen the facility. In June 2021, hospital President Salvatore Perla said instead the facility would be rebuilt.

The replacement hospital will house 130 private patient rooms, as well as trauma, pediatrics and cardiac health units, according to WJAR.



The facility is expected to take two years to build, including the demolition of the old building.

Earlier in November, Steward Health Care sued its insurance company, alleging it was slowing the process to rebuild Norwood Hospital and withholding money, according to CBS Boston. The lawsuit alleges that the insurance company won't pay out some money because it claims the damage was done by a flood instead of nearly six inches of rain that fell during the storm. Norwood's insurance policy has no limits for rain damage but has a limit for flood damage.