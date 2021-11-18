Temple plans hospital for women's health

Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System said Nov. 18 it will turn the campus it acquired earlier this year into a hospital for women's health.

The health system acquired the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America Philadelphia campus and equipment for $12 million in late June.

The new women's health hospital will offer a range of services, including maternity care, breast surgery, vascular surgery, cardiology and behavioral health. The campus will house private rooms for mothers and babies, clinical space for 12 labor and delivery beds, 32 postpartum beds, eight intensive care unit beds, an expanded neonatal unit, and more than 75 exam rooms.

Temple said it plans to start offering these services at the new campus in late 2022, pending approval from the state.

The new campus will also become the new Temple Administrative Services Building.

"Temple University Hospital's new specialty campus will offer women and families a safe, welcoming environment, complete with modern, spacious patient areas and outdoor landscaped walking trails creating a tranquil setting in the heart of Philadelphia," said Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple University Health System. "Exceptional services are being designed to ensure that our patients have access to the highest quality care in a patient-centered environment, and are able to achieve the best outcomes regardless of their social and economic circumstances."