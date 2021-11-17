UCI breaks ground on $1.3B medical complex

University of California, Irvine and UCI Health began construction on their $1.3 billion medical complex, which includes a 350,000-square-foot, 144-bed acute care hospital with an emergency room.

The campus will have clinical programs including oncology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, spine surgery and advanced digestive health services, according to a Nov. 16 news release. It will allow for participation in Orange County's clinical trials, such as in cancer, neurosciences, stem cell-derived treatments and internal medicine.

The complex will also have:

The 168,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Care, an outpatient facility for primary and specialty services

The Center for Children's Health

The 225,000-square-foot Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care Building

"UCI Health is building the next chapter of healthcare in Orange County," CEO Chad Lefteris said. "The new UCI Medical Center-Irvine will be a full-service academic medical complex, bringing a broad range of the most advanced healthcare services to coastal and southern Orange County, including access to the hundreds of clinical trials underway at UCI Health."