11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Eleven hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks.

1. Steward to build $227M hospital in Texas

Wadley Regional Medical Center, a Steward Health Care hospital based in Texarkana, Texas, plans to build a $227 million hospital campus northwest of its current facility.

2. Ascension St. Vincent plans $325M expansion

Ascension St. Vincent plans to invest $325 million to expand its main hospital campus in Indianapolis, the health system said May 10.

3. Georgia hospital plans $400M expansion

Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga., is planning a $400 million capital improvement project.

4. Houston Methodist to build 400-bed hospital

Houston Methodist is planning a new 400-bed hospital in Cypress, Texas.

5. MUSC to build $130M hospital

Medical University of South Carolina is planning to build a $130 million hospital in Nexton, a new master-planned community near Charleston.

6. Froedtert plans specialty hospital

Froedtert Health in Wauwatosa, Wis., plans to renovate a shuttered hospital and turn it into a specialized physical rehabilitation facility and medical office building.

7. HCA breaks ground on $68M rural North Carolina hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a $68 million replacement hospital for Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C.

8. University of Iowa gives expansion another go after $230M project denied

University of Iowa Health Care is not giving up on its plans to build a facility north of its headquarters in Iowa City, though executives have outlined a new approach after facing pushback.

9. University Medical Center proposes new Texas location

University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, is proposing a new medical facility in Texas.

10. Mayo Clinic to build 11-story research center

Mayo Clinic's proposed research center in Rochester, Minn., now will be an 11-story building.

11. St. Jude plans $11.5B, 6-year expansion

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is launching a six-year, $11.5 billion expansion to improve research and advance clinical treatment for children. The project includes $1.9 billion of new construction.

