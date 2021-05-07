Houston Methodist to build 400-bed hospital

Houston Methodist is planning a new 400-bed hospital in Cypress, Texas, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

The hospital will be Houston Methodist's ninth in the Houston area. It comes as the area is expected to see continued population growth over the next five years.

It will be modeled off of Houston Methodist West in Houston and Houston Methodist The Woodlands in Conroe, Texas. The hospital will include multiple medical office buildings and room for expansion, according to the report.

The new hospital could open in 2024 and employ 500-plus people, according to the Community Impact Newspaper. First to open will be the hospital's outpatient clinics and medical staff offices.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.