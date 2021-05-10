Ascension St. Vincent plans $325M expansion

Ascension St. Vincent plans to invest $325 million to expand its main hospital campus in Indianapolis, the health system said May 10.

The expansion includes three key projects. The first project includes relocating Ascension St. Vincent's Women's Hospital to the 86th street campus and adding 109 new neonatal intensive care unit rooms to the facility. The relocated facility will be connected to Ascension's children's hospital on the campus, bringing mother and baby services together.

The second project calls for building a brain and spine hospital on the campus, and the third includes building a parking garage and adding surface parking spaces.

“These exciting projects demonstrate our mission to place our patients, especially those who are poor and vulnerable, at the forefront of our decisions," said Jonathan Nalli, CEO of Ascension St. Vincent Indiana and ministry market executive for Ascension. "We are proud and honored to lead the future of complex, specialty care in Indiana and throughout our region."

