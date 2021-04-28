University of Iowa gives expansion another go after $230M project denied

University of Iowa Health Care is not giving up on its plans to build a facility north of its headquarters in Iowa City, though executives have outlined a new approach after facing pushback.

In an application notice sent to Iowa officials April 16, UIHC executives outlined plans to build a $230 million facility that will serve as an expansion of complex care services, health sciences education and clinical research in North Liberty, Iowa, according to The Gazette.



The new facility takes a different approach from the health system's previously planned $230 million general acute hospital in North Liberty. That plan was rejected by a state board in February, which argued the hospital would duplicate services in the area.

The updated proposal includes acute inpatient beds, surgical suites, outpatient clinics, emergency services and ancillary services, according to The Gazette. UIHC plans to submit required application materials for the project by May 20.

