Health system IT leaders prep for 'future-ready healthcare systems'

Hospitals and health systems experimented with artificial intelligence last year and see 2025 as a crucial turning point for identifying top use cases and solidifying long-term strategies.

There are clear benefits to leveraging AI for operational excellence and clinical decision support, but there are also big risks as the technology changes and hackers become more sophisticated.

"The top headwinds for 2025 revolve around managing the increasing complexity of AI-driven threats, the rapid evolution of regulations surrounding AI and data privacy, and the challenges of security hybrid and multi-cloud environments," Matt Morton, executive director and CISO at the University of Chicago, told Becker's. "The integration of generative AI into operations and its potential misuse will require robust monitoring and governance."

Luis Taveras, PhD, senior vice president and CIO of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, said he is focused on fortifying the system against cyber threats by staying ahead of the curve with cutting-edge technologies.

"We are focused on creating a future-ready healthcare system and university," he said. "By modernizing our infrastructure and streamlining our applications, we are paving the way for an environment where data drives excellence and efficiency."

Jefferson is still making digital enhancements and investments bolting back to organizational goals.

"Our ongoing investments in IT solutions are transforming our operations," he said. "These advancements empower our clinicians to deliver exceptional patient care and achieve outstanding results. As the IT department, our mission is to maximize benefits of these innovative solutions."

Darrell Bodnar, CIO of Whitefield, N.H.-based North Country Healthcare, is also focused on making the most out of IT investments, including improving EHR usability, rolling out ambient voice technology and integrating solutions into staff workflows.

"We're also looking at how AI can help us work smarter – whether it's through better clinical decision support, financial modeling, or improving operations," Mr. Bodnar said. "Financial stability is another major focus. Managing vendor performance and helping our teams use tools and information to make better financial decisions will be critical in 2025."

Marc Perkins-Carillo, MSN, RN, CNIO of Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., also has financial stability top of mind as a critical issue to address next year.

"Achieving long-term financial stability for healthcare organizations will necessitate strategic planning and efficient resource allocation," he said. "This includes optimizing our budgetary practices, exploring innovative funding opportunities and implementing cost-saving measures without compromising the quality of care."

He also anticipates significant challenges in the next year with generative AI and the digital front door bringing in new patients and requiring sophisticated IT expertise.

"These technologies demand meticulous planning, strategic implementation and continuous evolution to integrate seamlessly into our healthcare systems and improve outcomes in patient care," Mr. Perkins-Carillo said. "Regulatory and policy changes also represent a considerable hurdle. The evolving landscape of healthcare regulations and policies requires vigilant navigation. Preparing for potential policy shifts and ensuring compliance with new regulations will be essential to maintain operational efficiency and prevent disruptions."