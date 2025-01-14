AI's role in stroke care at Orlando Health, 2 years in

Artificial intelligence-based technology is playing a major role in stroke care at Orlando (Fla.) Health Bayfront Hospital by enabling care teams to initiate treatment sooner.

Since adopting VizAI — an AI platform that evaluates images and can send them directly to specialists' mobile devices — the hospital has reduced the time between a stroke patient's arrival in the emergency department and the start of treatment by 30%, the Tampa Bay Times reported Jan. 14.

The platform transmits high-resolution images to on-call specialists, who can review them remotely and provide instructions to emergency department physicians in real time. It has also accelerated the process of obtaining additional scans when initial images are inconclusive, clinicians told the news outlet.



"In a stroke patient, time is brain," Lowell Dawson, MD, an interventional neuroradiologist at Orlando Health, told the Times. "The quicker we can identify a patient that has a stroke, the quicker we can treat them."

Dr. Dawson added that while the platform helps flag potential artery blockages, every diagnosis is made by a physician. The platform is used by more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Europe.