NYU Langone launches program for high school students

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has partnered with the city's department of education to prepare local high school students for careers in nursing and clinical research.

Students from Brooklyn South high schools will visit NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn once a month for six hours as part of the program, according to an Oct. 11 news release from the system.

The initiative intends to educate students on healthcare career pathways and to create opportunities to build project management and leadership skills, the release said.

The clinical research program, run by NYU Langone's Clinical and Translational Science Institute, will assist with students designing research projects junior year of high school and carrying them out under faculty mentorship in their senior year.

The nursing program will educate students on various nursing roles and specialities and guide them in pitching solutions to challenges such as retention and patient experience, the release said.

Students will earn course credit through the program and collaborate with industry professionals and students from other schools.