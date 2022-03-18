New York nixes booster mandate for healthcare workers

New York will no longer require healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

The New York Public Health and Health Planning Council made the decision March 17, while also extending the original vaccination requirement for healthcare workers that has been in effect since last year, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

On Feb. 18, the New York State Department of Health announced it would not enforce the booster mandate for healthcare workers, citing concerns about potential staffing issues.

New York enforcement of the booster requirement was scheduled to take effect Feb. 21, but the state said Feb. 18 that it would reassess the mandate.

On March 17, the state reported that hospital workers and long-term staff have a completed vaccine series of 98 and 99 percent, respectively.