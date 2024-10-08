National PA week runs through Oct. 12: 5 things to know

National Physician Assistant/Associate Week — a celebration of PAs and the PA profession — began Oct. 6 and runs through Oct. 12.

Five things to know:

1. National PA Week, an annual celebration, recognizes the contributions of PAs. There are nearly 180,000 board-certified PAs across the nation, and PAs see an estimated 10.8 million patients weekly, according to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

2. During National PA Week, NCCPA and the American Academy of Physician Associates (formerly American Academy of Physician Assistants) are encouraging the public, PAs, students and healthcare professionals to celebrate on social media using hashtags like #PAweek and #PAsGoBeyond.

3. NCCPA also unveiled its 2024 National PA Week theme for this year, "We Make a Difference."

4. On Oct. 11, PAs and PA students are slated to gather on ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "Today Show" plazas in New York City to celebrate National PA Week.



5. For more information about National PA Week and ideas for how to celebrate, click here.