Michigan healthcare workforce gets funding boost amid 27,000 vacant hospital jobs

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed House Bill 4016, which will provide $75 million to recruit, retain and train the state's healthcare workforce.

There are more than 27,000 open hospital jobs across the state — 8,500 of which are nursing jobs, according to a recent survey from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. The state has lost up to 1,700 hospital beds since 2020 as a result of staffing shortages.



Another bill aiming to improve conditions for healthcare workers still sits in the committee. If passed, House Bill 5682 would increase penalties for assaulting healthcare workers or medical volunteers.