Mayo Clinic to allow 1,500 employees to work from home long term

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic said about 1,500 employees at its Minnesota campus will work remotely "well into 2021," according to the Pioneer Press.

The hospital system said the decision to allow employees to work from home long term was made to ensure the safety of patients and staff and an adequate supply of personal protective gear.

"The vast majority of Mayo Clinic staff who are not required to be on Mayo's campuses to support patient care, student services or research will work remotely well into 2021," Mayo Clinic spokesperson Ginger Plumbo told the Pioneer Press.

In the longer term, Mayo Clinic said it plans to implement a hybrid model, in which non-clinical administrative staff work from home some days, according to the report.

Mayo Clinic has 39,300 employees at its Rochester campus.

