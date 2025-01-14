Louisiana dedicates $15M to train healthcare workers

The Louisiana Department of Health has dedicated $15 million through the Healthcare Employment Reinvestment Opportunity Fund to match grants to hospitals, health systems, universities, technical colleges and other organizations to expand state healthcare training.

"We are hoping to get applications from eligible institutions and their industry partners to expand programs in high-demand workforce areas, including nursing, allied health and behavioral health," said Drew Maranto, undersecretary for the state's DOH, in a Jan. 13 news release. "This funding is an important step to bolster our healthcare industry and improve access to care for our residents, especially those in underserved areas."

The fund was created in 2021 to increase nursing and allied health program capacity. It was shifted in 2024 by state Rep. Brach Myers to broaden the scope of the program.

The program aims to meet local, regional and state workforce demands through areas like increased capacity and student enrollment, increased program completion, incentives for high-demand healthcare professionals to practice in the state, provide incentives that support students financially, and supports strategies for career paths, internships and apprenticeship programs at healthcare organizations.