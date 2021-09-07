Kentucky receives help from federal medical team to combat COVID-19 surge

A federal medical team has arrived in Kentucky to support healthcare workers battling COVID-19 at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sept. 5.

The National Disaster Medical System Team, comprising a medical officer, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, supply officer, respiratory therapist, four registered nurses and three paramedics, arrived Sept. 4 at St. Claire and will assist through Sept. 17.

Federal team members can help with opening more available beds and boosting staffing and areas of specialty, including those offered by the hospital's respiratory team, and clinicians tasked with ventilator management, the governor's office said in a news release. The office said the team can also support emergency department operations.

The team in Morehead is among the recent efforts in the state to assist hospitals amid a COVID-19 surge.

Five 10-member federal emergency medical services strike teams are also in Kentucky to help with transfers and transporting COVID-19 patients. St. Claire, Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, the Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center have also received assistance from Kentucky National Guard members.

On Sept. 7, Mr. Beshear reported 13,500 new cases for Sept. 4-7, combined, and 60 new deaths for that period, including eight Kentuckians under 50 years old.