Illinois system debuts tuition program for all employees

A new workforce development offering at Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System will cover up to $4,000 in annual tuition costs for all employees looking to advance their education and careers.

The health system's Resources & Education for the Advancement of Colleagues program will cover upfront tuition costs for employees pursuing a range of certifications, including associate, bachelor's and graduate degrees.

Hospital Sisters Health System has more than 11,000 employees, all of whom are eligible for the tuition coverage program from day one, according to a June 20 news release.

The health system operates 13 hospitals and a network of community-based health centers and clinics.