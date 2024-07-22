Health systems ranked by employee salary growth

Among large, publicly-traded health systems, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has seen the biggest growth in U.S. median employee salaries over the last five years and boasted the highest median employee salary in 2023, according to SEC filings.

The following data is for U.S. employees working in full-time, part-time and temporary positions. UHS data includes U.K. employees, which comprise about 1% of full-time positions at the system.

Health systems ranked by median employee salary growth since 2018: