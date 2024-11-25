HCA Midwest expands nursing workforce partnership: 5 things to know

Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health and Kansas City, Mo.-based Avila University have expanded their partnership to educate and train aspiring nurses.

Five things to know:

1. Through the partnership, nursing students can complete Avila's online coursework alongside on-site clinical learning at HCA Midwest Health facilities, according to a Nov. 20 news release shared with Becker's.

2. The accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program allows students to earn their degree and gain hands-on experience, enabling them to begin work immediately after graduation.

3. The partnership aims to address nursing shortages in Missouri and Kansas.

"Healthcare professionals and nurses are the heart of our mission, and this collaboration ensures access to a high-quality nursing program while making significant progress on addressing the pressing nursing shortage within the area," HCA Midwest Health President Keith Zimmerman said in the release.

4. In 2023, nursing vacancy rates reached 17.4% in Missouri and 19% in Kansas.

5. The first cohort of students can enroll in January, the release said.