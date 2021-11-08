CNOs at 36 Mississippi hospitals plea for state help amid staffing shortages

Chief nursing officers from 36 Mississippi hospitals are calling on state leaders to take action amid staffing shortages, according to Mississippi Today.

The CNOs made their plea in a Nov. 5 letter to Gov. Tate Reeves and other state leaders.

In the letter, the nursing leaders said Mississippi hospitals will close more than 500 beds this winter because staffing needs won't be able to be met, according to Mississippi Today, citing a copy of the letter.

"We write to both alert you to the forecasted bed capacity shortfalls for the upcoming months and to also stress the urgent need once again for state assistance in maintaining nursing staff," the letter reads.

The plea from CNOs comes after the contracts for hundreds of nurses at Mississippi hospitals expired Oct. 31. The governor said he is not renewing the contracts, and hospital leaders are seeking more money from the state to help, according to ABC affiliate WAPT.

The nursing shortage can be addressed during a special session, and the possibility of a bonus or retention program could come up.

Mississippi Today reported that the governor said he would continue talking with lawmakers about creating a retention program, but he has also talked about educating more future nurses.

The governor's office did not respond to requests for comment from Mississippi Today on a possible bonus or retention program.

Mississippi Hospital Association CEO Tim Moore told the newspaper: "We couldn’t get any direct communication with the governor. So we decided let's just send a letter and let our nursing leaders be a part of that."

Meanwhile, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) is offering student loan repayments to inpatient nurses and registered nurses working in long-term care facilities in an effort to fill staffing gaps.

Read the full Mississippi Today report here and the WAPT report here.