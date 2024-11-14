AdventHealth University opens nursing school: 5 things to know

AdventHealth University Tampa (Fla.), a nursing school, opened its doors Nov. 13.

Five things to know:

1. The school is an extension of Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth University, according to a Nov. 14 news release shared with Becker's.

"With more than 25 specialized certificates and the addition of this nursing program in Tampa, AdventHealth University is creating valuable opportunities for our team members to enhance their skills while working within AdventHealth," David Ottati, president and CEO of AdventHealth's west Florida division, said in the release. "This investment helps us 'grow our own' workforce and train highly skilled professionals to better support our communities."

2. The nursing school includes instructional spaces, simulation equipment and birthing suites.

3. Classes will begin in January 2025 for students pursuing an associate of science in nursing.

4. The Florida Hospital Association predicts the state will face a shortage of 59,000 nurses by 2035, if solutions are not implemented soon, the release said.

5. AdventHealth Tampa has also launched a dedicated education unit at its hospital, as well as a clinical scholar role. Nurses in this role care for patients during two shifts each week and serve as clinical instructors for nursing students for one shift.