AdventHealth University offers certificates for high schoolers: 5 things to know

Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth University has launched a program for high school students to earn certifications in seven healthcare roles.

Here are five things to know about the program, according to an Oct. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

1. The High School Workforce Development Certificates program allows students to complete online, self-paced coursework.

2. Coursework can be completed in six to 25 weeks. Each course ends with a national certification exam.

3. The following certificates are offered in the program:

Medical billing specialist





Medical front office administrative specialist





Electronic health records specialist





Medical scribe professional





Health unit coordinator





Pharmacy technician professional





Project management

4. To complete the pharmacy technician professional course, 160 clinical hours are required.

5. AdventHealth University offers certificate, undergraduate, graduate and online programs in areas such as nursing, health sciences, occupational therapy and healthcare administration.