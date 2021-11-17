8 recent moves to address staff shortages across the country 

As healthcare staff shortages persist around the country, states, health systems and medical schools have attempted to alleviate the resulting strain.

Here are eight recent moves as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services announced Nov. 12 an emergency rule allowing nursing homes to close for up to two years without having to relinquish their licenses.

2. Renown Health announced Nov. 12 a new clinical affiliation with the University of Nevada and the Reno School of Medicine — all based in Reno, Nev. — to address the state's physician shortage.

3. St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, Idaho, and St. Luke's McCall (Idaho) Medical Center are exploring ways to provide housing for their staff.

4. Colorado reactivated crisis standards of care Nov. 9 to alleviate systems as the state is experiencing another COVID-19 surge amid staff shortages.

5. Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System is offering a $1,500 referral bonus to members of the public as part of a nurse recruitment campaign.

6. Chief nursing officers from more than 30 Mississippi hospitals sent a letter Nov. 5 to Gov. Tate Reeves and other state leaders to plead for state help in maintaining nursing staff.

7. A newly created Michigan healthcare coalition requested a $650 million bailout amid unprecedented staffing shortages in healthcare facilities around the state.

8. Nursing schools around the country continue to launch accelerated programs.