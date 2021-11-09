Texas health system offers $1,500 referral bonuses to public

Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System is offering a $1,500 referral bonus to members of the public, part of a nurse recruitment campaign.

It is the first time the hospital is enlisting the public to help to extend the reach of the campaign, according to Christus.

"This recruitment campaign is critical as we transition back to our current status after the last 18 months," Christus Good Shepherd Health System Chief Nurse Executive Teresa Halcomb, BSN, RN, said in a news release. "We value the opinion of our patients and our community, and if they can help us connect with highly skilled nurses who would complement our experienced and talented staff, we want to reward that."

Ms. Halcomb added, "This is a true real win-win scenario. Successful referrals are rewarded with a cash bonus, and the referred nurse has the opportunity for a rewarding career as part of Christus Good Shepherd's faith-based care for East Texas."

Christus said members of the public can earn the bonus each time they refer a family member, friend or colleague who is an experienced, full-time registered nurse.

The referred nurse must be hired for the referring person to receive a bonus, and the referred nurse must have at least one year of experience to be eligible, according to Christus.

More information on the bonus is available here.