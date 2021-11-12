7 schools launching new nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent nursing shortages around the country.

Here are seven schools and hospitals that have recently launched nursing programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Maryville University and Pearson announced Nov. 12 the renewal of their longstanding partnership to offer a suite of online nursing degrees.

2. The University of Jamestown (N.D.) and Dakota College at Bottineau (N.D.) announced a partnership Nov. 12 to earn their associate's degree and transfer to University of Jamestown's bachelor of science nursing program.

3. University of Texas at El Paso announced Nov. 11 the only neonatal concentration and postgraduate certificate for nurse practitioners in West Texas and New Mexico starting in spring 2022.

4. Vermont Technical College announced Nov. 10 it will expand its nursing program on the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus.

5. Jackson College announced an Applied Science in Nursing – Registered Nurse program on Nov. 1.

6. Indian River State College in Port St. Lucie, Fla., announced Nov. 3 it will be doubling the size of its nursing program.

7. Alaska Pacific University in Bethel, Alaska, announced the state's only practical nursing certificate program on Oct. 29.