Michigan healthcare coalition asks state for $650M to bail out staffing crisis

A newly created Michigan healthcare coalition is requesting a $650 million bailout amid unprecedented staffing shortages in healthcare facilities around the state, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 4. 

The Healthcare Workforce Sustainability Alliance called on state legislators to pass a supplemental appropriation aimed at retaining current healthcare workers, recruiting new workers and funding a scholarship program to establish a workforce pipeline.

Details about exactly how the amount would be spent were not disclosed. 

A possible source for a bailout would be federal COVID-19 funding, said Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

