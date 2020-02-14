10 states with more than 1,500 employed CRNAs

Indiana is among states that had more than 1,500 employed certified registered nurse anesthetists as of May 2018, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

To determine CRNA employment levels in states, the bureau did not include self-employed workers. It also did not provide employment information for some states.

Here are 10 states with more than 1,500 employed CRNAs as of May 2018, based on the available data.

1. Texas: 6,140

2. North Carolina: 3,050

3. Ohio: 2,500

4. Michigan: 2,250

5. Tennessee: 2,190

6. Florida: 2,180

7. Minnesota: 1,920

8. New York: 1,770

9. Pennsylvania: 1,700

10. Illinois: 1,510

