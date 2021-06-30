Where the US stands on telehealth coverage: 5 states that let orders expire or kept expansions 

As public health emergency orders continue to lift across the U.S., several states have halted telehealth coverage or introduced new legislation to keep virtual care provisions intact.

Here are five states with emergency orders that ended or will end soon and how they are approaching telehealth coverage.

1. Alaska's medical licensing waivers ended when the governor's emergency order stopped, which has limited Alaska patients' ability to get care via telehealth, according to a June 26 KTOO report. When the pandemic began, the Alaska Legislature passed a bill that waived the requirement of physicians needing a license to provide telehealth services to patients in the state.

2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order declaring a public health emergency expired June 26, cutting off flexibilities for telehealth across the state. As of June 26, telephones are no longer covered as an acceptable platform to deliver telehealth services to non-Medicare patients in Florida, and physicians cannot use telehealth to prescribe controlled substances to existing patients for treating chronic nonmalignant pain, according to the report.

3. Maine Gov. Janet Mills' COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency order ends July 1. While the order expanded the use of telehealth services, a bill approved earlier this month allowed the telehealth services to continue permanently and set new licensing standards, Bangor Daily News reported.

4. New York's telehealth emergency waivers expired June 25, but the state's Medicaid program will continue covering telehealth services through the duration of the federal Public Health Emergency, according to the National Law Review.

5. Virginia's telehealth flexibilities are set to end June 30 when the state's public health emergency ends, according to DCist. The order expanded telehealth access across the state.