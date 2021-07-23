New Illinois law lets patients request or reject telehealth, sets payment parity 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law July 22 that permanently expands telehealth provisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic to be covered through 2027.

The law eliminates geographic barriers to telehealth delivery and sets limits on patient cost-sharing, according to a July 22 news release.

Under the new legislation, payers will not be able to require an in-person visit before a telehealth service or make patients provide a reason for requesting virtual care. It also prevents payers from requiring patients to see a provider via telehealth if they request in-person care.

Payers also will have to reimburse providers for mental health and substance abuse services at the same rate as they would for in-person care and follow payment parity for all other services through 2027.

Under the law, the state must also create a 14-member telehealth payment parity task force to study long-term virtual care coverage.