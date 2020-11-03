The 146 telehealth services Medicare is covering during the pandemic
CMS since March has expanded the number of services Medicare will cover when provided via telehealth to help support access to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the 146 additional services, and their respective codes, that CMS will cover when provided via telehealth through the duration of the public health emergency:
1. 77427: radiation management
2. 90853: group psychotherapy
3. 90875: psychophysiological therapy
4. 90952: end stage renal disease, two to three visits per month, ages 2 and younger
5. 90953: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 2 and younger
6. 90956: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 2-11
7. 90959: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 12-19
8. 90962: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 20 and older
9. 92002: eye exam new patient
10. 92004: eye exam new patient
11. 92012: eye exam establish patient
12. 92014: eye exam established patient, one visit
13. 92507: speech/hearing therapy
14. 92508: speech/hearing therapy
15. 92521: evaluation of speech fluency
16. 92522: evaluation speech production
17. 92523: speech sound language comprehension
18. 92524: behavioral quality voice analysis
19. 92601: cochlear implant follow-up exam, ages 7 and younger
20. 92602: re-program cochlear implant follow-up exam, ages 7 and younger
21. 92603: cochlear implant follow-up exam, ages 7 and older
22. 92604: re-program cochlear implant, ages 7 and older
23. 93797: cardiac rehab
24. 93798: cardiac rehab/monitor
25. 93750: in-person ventricular assist device interrogation
26. 94002: ventilator management inpatient initial day
27. 94003: ventilator management inpatient subsequent day
28. 94004: ventilator management per day
29. 94005: home ventilator management supervision
30. 94644: evaluate patient use of inhaler
31. 95970: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse without programming
32: 95971: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter with programming
33. 95972: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter
34. 95983: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter, by physician or other qualified healthcare professional; with brain neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter programming; first 15 minutes face-to-face with physician or other qualified healthcare professional
35. 95984: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter, by physician or other qualified healthcare professional; with brain neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter programming; each additional 15 minutes face-to-face with physician or other qualified healthcare professional
36. 96110: developmental screen with score
37. 96112: developmental test physical, first hour
38. 96113: developmental test physical, each additional hour
39. 96116: psychological and neurological testing, first hour
40. 96127: brief emotional/behavioral assessment
41. 96130: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp 1st
42. 96131: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp ea
43. 96132: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp 1st
44. 96133: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp ea
45. 96136: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp 1s
46. 96137: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp ea
47. 96138: psychological and neurological tech phy/qhp ea
48. 96139: psychological and neurological testing tech ea
49. 96158: behavioral health intervention individual, first 30 minutes
50. 96170: behavioral health intervention with family and patient
51. 96171: behavioral health intervention with family and without patient
52. 97110: therapeutic exercises
53. 97112: neuromuscular re-education
54. 97116: gait training therapy
55. 97150: group therapeutic procedures
56. 97151: applied behavioral analysis by physician or other qualified professional
57. 97152: applied behavioral support by one technician
58. 97153: adaptive behavior treatment administered by technician
59. 97154: group adaptive behavior treatment administered by technician
60. 97155: adaptive behavior treatment administered by a physician or qualified professional
61. 97156: family adaptive behavior treatment administered by a physician or qualified professional
62. 97157: multiple family adaptive behavior treatment
63. 97158: group adaptive behavior treatment administered by a physician or qualified professional
64. 97161: physical therapy evaluation low complexity, 20 min
65. 97162: physical therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 30 min
66. 97163: physical therapy evaluation high complexity, 45 min
67. 97164: physical therapy re-evaluation establish plan care
68. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation low complexity, 30 min
69. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 45 min
70. 97167: occupational therapy evaluation high complexity, 60 min
71. 97168: occupational therapy re-evaluation establish plan care
72. 97530: therapeutic activities
73. 97535: self care management training
74. 97542: wheelchair management training
75. 97750: physical performance test
76. 97755: assistive technology assessment
77. 97760: orthotic management and training 1st encounter
78. 97761: prosthetic training 1st encounter
79. 99217: observation care discharge
80. 99218: initial observation care
81. 99219: initial observation care
82. 99220: initial observation care
83. 99221: initial hospital care
84. 99222: initial hospital care
85. 99223: initial hospital care
86. 99224: subsequent observation care
87. 99225: subsequent observation care
88. 99226: subsequent observation care
89. 99234: observation/hospital same date
90. 99235: observation/hospital same date
91. 99236: observation/hospital same date
92. 99238: hospital discharge day
93. 99239: hospital discharge day
94. 99281: emergency department visit
95. 99282: emergency department visit
96. 99283: emergency department visit
97. 99284: emergency department visit
98. 99285: emergency department visit
99. 99291: critical care first hour
100. 99292: critical care additional 30 mins
101. 99304: nursing facility care initial
102. 99305: nursing facility care initial
103. 99306: nursing facility care initial
104. 99315: nursing facility discharge day
105. 99316: nursing facility discharge day
106. 99324: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient
107. 99325: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient
108. 99326: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient
109. 99327: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient
110. 99328: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient
111. 99334: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
112. 99335: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
113. 99336: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
114. 99337: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
115. 99341: home visit new patient
116. 99342: home visit new patient
117. 99343: home visit new patient
118. 99344: home visit new patient
119. 99345: home visit new patient
120. 99347: home visit established patient
121. 99348: home visit established patient
122. 99349: home visit established patient
123. 99350: home visit established patient
124. 99441: five to 10 minute phone visit with physician or qualified professional
125. 99442: 11-20 minute phone visit with physician or qualified professional
126. 99443: 21-30 minute phone visit with physician or qualified professional
127. 99468: neonatal critical care initial
128. 99469: neonatal critical care subsequent
129. 99471: pediatric critical care initial
130. 99472: pediatric critical care subsequent
131. 99473: self measurement of blood pressure at home education/training
132. 99475: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 initial
133. 99476: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 subsequent
134. 99477: initial day of hospital care for neonatal care
135. 99478: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500 gm subsequent
136. 99479: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500-2500 g subsequent
137. 99480: ic infant pbw 2501-5000 g subsequent
138. 99483: assessment and care plan cognitive impairment
139: 0373T: adaptive behavior treatment, 15 minutes
140: S9152: speech therapy, re-evaluation
141: 0362T: behavioral identification support assessment, each 15 minutes
142. G0410: group psychotherapy partial hospital
143. G0422: Intensive cardiac rehab with exercise
144. G0423: Intensive cardiac rehab, no exercise
145. G0424: Pulmonary rehab with exercise
146. G9685: acute nursing facility care
Click here to view the full list of services payable under Medicare when provided via telehealth.
More articles on telehealth:
Amazon teams up with 2 Ohio health organizations on telemedicine offering
Telehealth strategy for the next 5 years: 2 IT execs discuss
3 experts on the telehealth challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.