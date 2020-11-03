The 146 telehealth services Medicare is covering during the pandemic 

Jackie Drees - Print  | 

CMS since March has expanded the number of services Medicare will cover when provided via telehealth to help support access to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here are the 146 additional services, and their respective codes, that CMS will cover when provided via telehealth through the duration of the public health emergency: 

1. 77427: radiation management

2. 90853: group psychotherapy

3. 90875: psychophysiological therapy 

4. 90952: end stage renal disease, two to three visits per month, ages 2 and younger

5. 90953: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 2 and younger

6. 90956: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 2-11 

7. 90959: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 12-19

8. 90962: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 20 and older

9. 92002: eye exam new patient 

10. 92004: eye exam new patient 

11. 92012: eye exam establish patient 

12. 92014: eye exam established patient, one visit 

13. 92507: speech/hearing therapy

14. 92508: speech/hearing therapy 

15. 92521: evaluation of speech fluency

16. 92522: evaluation speech production

17. 92523: speech sound language comprehension

18. 92524: behavioral quality voice analysis

19. 92601: cochlear implant follow-up exam, ages 7 and younger 

20. 92602: re-program cochlear implant follow-up exam, ages 7 and younger 

21. 92603: cochlear implant follow-up exam, ages 7 and older 

22. 92604: re-program cochlear implant, ages 7 and older 

23. 93797: cardiac rehab

24. 93798: cardiac rehab/monitor

25. 93750: in-person ventricular assist device interrogation 

26. 94002: ventilator management inpatient initial day

27. 94003: ventilator management inpatient subsequent day 

28. 94004: ventilator management per day 

29. 94005: home ventilator management supervision 

30. 94644: evaluate patient use of inhaler 

31. 95970: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse without programming

32: 95971: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter with programming

33. 95972: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter

34. 95983: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter, by physician or other qualified healthcare professional; with brain neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter programming; first 15 minutes face-to-face with physician or other qualified healthcare professional

35. 95984: electronic analysis of implanted neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter, by physician or other qualified healthcare professional; with brain neurostimulator pulse generator/transmitter programming; each additional 15 minutes face-to-face with physician or other qualified healthcare professional

36. 96110: developmental screen with score 

37. 96112: developmental test physical, first hour 

38. 96113: developmental test physical, each additional hour 

39. 96116: psychological and neurological testing, first hour 

40. 96127: brief emotional/behavioral assessment 

41. 96130: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp 1st

42. 96131: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp ea

43. 96132: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp 1st

44. 96133: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp ea

45. 96136: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp 1s

46. 96137: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp ea

47. 96138: psychological and neurological tech phy/qhp ea

48. 96139: psychological and neurological testing tech ea

49. 96158: behavioral health intervention individual, first 30 minutes 

50. 96170: behavioral health intervention with family and patient 

51. 96171: behavioral health intervention with family and without patient 

52. 97110: therapeutic exercises

53. 97112: neuromuscular re-education

54. 97116: gait training therapy

55. 97150: group therapeutic procedures 

56. 97151: applied behavioral analysis by physician or other qualified professional 

57. 97152: applied behavioral support by one technician 

58. 97153: adaptive behavior treatment administered by technician 

59. 97154: group adaptive behavior treatment administered by technician 

60. 97155: adaptive behavior treatment administered by a physician or qualified professional 

61. 97156: family adaptive behavior treatment administered by a physician or qualified professional 

62. 97157: multiple family adaptive behavior treatment 

63. 97158: group adaptive behavior treatment administered by a physician or qualified professional 

64. 97161: physical therapy evaluation low complexity, 20 min

65. 97162: physical therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 30 min

66. 97163: physical therapy evaluation high complexity, 45 min

67. 97164: physical therapy re-evaluation establish plan care

68. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation low complexity, 30 min

69. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 45 min

70. 97167: occupational therapy evaluation high complexity, 60 min

71. 97168: occupational therapy re-evaluation establish plan care

72. 97530: therapeutic activities 

73. 97535: self care management training

74. 97542: wheelchair management training 

75. 97750: physical performance test

76. 97755: assistive technology assessment

77. 97760: orthotic management and training 1st encounter

78. 97761: prosthetic training 1st encounter

79. 99217: observation care discharge

80. 99218: initial observation care

81. 99219: initial observation care

82. 99220: initial observation care

83. 99221: initial hospital care

84. 99222: initial hospital care

85. 99223: initial hospital care

86. 99224: subsequent observation care 

87. 99225: subsequent observation care 

88. 99226: subsequent observation care 

89. 99234: observation/hospital same date

90. 99235: observation/hospital same date

91. 99236: observation/hospital same date

92. 99238: hospital discharge day

93. 99239: hospital discharge day

94. 99281: emergency department visit

95. 99282: emergency department visit

96. 99283: emergency department visit

97. 99284: emergency department visit

98. 99285: emergency department visit

99. 99291: critical care first hour

100. 99292: critical care additional 30 mins

101. 99304: nursing facility care initial

102. 99305: nursing facility care initial

103. 99306: nursing facility care initial

104. 99315: nursing facility discharge day

105. 99316: nursing facility discharge day

106. 99324: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient

107. 99325: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient

108. 99326: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient

109. 99327: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient

110. 99328: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient

111. 99334: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

112. 99335: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

113. 99336: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

114. 99337: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

115. 99341: home visit new patient

116. 99342: home visit new patient

117. 99343: home visit new patient

118. 99344: home visit new patient

119. 99345: home visit new patient

120. 99347: home visit established patient

121. 99348: home visit established patient

122. 99349: home visit established patient

123. 99350: home visit established patient

124. 99441: five to 10 minute phone visit with physician or qualified professional 

125. 99442: 11-20 minute phone visit with physician or qualified professional 

126. 99443: 21-30 minute phone visit with physician or qualified professional 

127. 99468: neonatal critical care initial

128. 99469: neonatal critical care subsequent

129. 99471: pediatric critical care initial

130. 99472: pediatric critical care subsequent

131. 99473: self measurement of blood pressure at home education/training

132. 99475: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 initial

133. 99476: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 subsequent

134. 99477: initial day of hospital care for neonatal care

135. 99478: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500 gm subsequent

136. 99479: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500-2500 g subsequent

137. 99480: ic infant pbw 2501-5000 g subsequent

138. 99483: assessment and care plan cognitive impairment

139: 0373T: adaptive behavior treatment, 15 minutes 

140: S9152: speech therapy, re-evaluation 

141: 0362T: behavioral identification support assessment, each 15 minutes 

142. G0410: group psychotherapy partial hospital

143. G0422: Intensive cardiac rehab with exercise

144. G0423: Intensive cardiac rehab, no exercise

145. G0424: Pulmonary rehab with exercise

146. G9685: acute nursing facility care

Click here to view the full list of services payable under Medicare when provided via telehealth.

More articles on telehealth: 
Amazon teams up with 2 Ohio health organizations on telemedicine offering 
Telehealth strategy for the next 5 years: 2 IT execs discuss
3 experts on the telehealth challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers