Telehealth startups are bringing on in-house legal talent: 4 things to know

A slew of telehealth companies including SOC Telemed, SteadyMD and Everly Health have hired in-house legal talent during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an April 15 Bloomberg report.

Four things to know:

1. The most recent telehealth startups to recruit legal talent are Everly Health and Spring Care, which does business as Spring Health.

2. Additional telehealth companies including Bright Health, SOC Telemed, SteadyMD and ClearMD Solutions have hired new legal executives and general counsel since the pandemic began, according to the report.

3. Everly Health and Spring Health's recent hires come amid big virtual care news from giants such as Amazon, which announced in March plans to expand its telemedicine service Amazon Care nationally as well as to other employers as well. Microsoft also strengthened its digital health push with its plans to purchase clinical AI tech support company Nuance.

4. Bright Health entered the telehealth space in April by acquiring virtual care startup Zipnosis, and SOC Telemed went public in summer 2020 by merging with Specialists on Call. SOC Telemed also purchased telemedicine provider Access Physicians in March.

