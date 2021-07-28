Teladoc sees 109% revenue spike in Q2, posts $133M net loss: 5 details 

Teladoc Health reported a net loss of $133.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a $25.7 million net loss during the same time last year, according to the company's July 27 news release.

Five details:

1. Teladoc posted a $333.5 million net loss for the first half of 2021, up from a net loss of $53.3 million during the first six months of 2020.

2. Teladoc attributed the greater net loss to expenses associated with stock awards from its Livongo merger; the companies finalized their merger last October for $18.5 billion.

3. Teladoc's second-quarter revenue grew to $503 million, up 109 percent from $241 million during the same period in 2020.

4. The telehealth company reported 3.5 million visits during the second quarter, up 28 percent from the second quarter of 2020.

5. For the third quarter, Teladoc expects revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $520 million, with total visits clocking in between 3.4 million and 3.6 million.