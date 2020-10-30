Teladoc, Livongo finalize $18.5B merger: 4 details

Teladoc Health announced Oct. 30 that it has completed its merger with Livongo, a consumer health company that provides digital health services for chronic conditions and behavioral health.

Four details:

1. Teladoc and Livongo closed the $18.5 billion deal in just under three months; the telehealth company announced the transaction Aug. 5.

2. Under the merger, Livongo shares will be exchanged for 0.5920 shares of Teladoc plus cash of $11.33 each consideration per share.

3. The transaction is valued at $18.5 billion based on Teladoc's closing price Aug. 4.

4. On Oct. 15, Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic filed a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that four of Livongo's C-suite executives will leave after the merger is finalized. Those executives are: Livongo CEO Zane Burke, President Jennifer Schneider, MD, CFO Lee Shapiro, and Senior Vice President of Business Development Steve Schwartz.

