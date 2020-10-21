Livongo's C-suite to depart amid merger with Teladoc

Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic recently filed a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing that four of Livongo's C-suite executives will be leaving after the two companies' merger is finalized.

Telehealth company Teladoc on Aug. 5 announced its merger with Livongo, a consumer health company that provides digital health services to patients with chronic conditions and behavioral health needs. The $18.5 billion deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

The letter, filed Oct. 15, said that Livongo CEO Zane Burke and President Jennifer Schneider, MD, will leave the company, as well as its CFO, Lee Shapiro, and senior vice president of business development, Steve Schwartz.

The filing suggests Livongo Executive Chair Glen Tullman will keep his seat on the combined company's board of directors.

More articles on telehealth:

What UnitedHealth Group, Humana, Anthem and Cigna execs are saying about telehealth

Only 20% of health systems would continue telehealth if reimbursements return to pre-COVID-19 levels

American Telemedicine Association launches safety evaluation tool for digital health apps

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.